The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-8) face the Stony Brook Seawolves (10-1) in a clash of CAA teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Stony Brook vs. Delaware Game Information

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Khari Clark: 15.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Gigi Gonzalez: 15.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Zaida Gonzalez: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamarla King: 6.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Tara Cousins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Klarke Sconiers: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Sydney Boone: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Chloe Wilson: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ande'a Cherisier: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

