Stony Brook vs. Delaware January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-8) face the Stony Brook Seawolves (10-1) in a clash of CAA teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Stony Brook vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Khari Clark: 15.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gigi Gonzalez: 15.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Zaida Gonzalez: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamarla King: 6.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Delaware Players to Watch
- Tara Cousins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Klarke Sconiers: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sydney Boone: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chloe Wilson: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ande'a Cherisier: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
