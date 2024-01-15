Columbia vs. Yale January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Columbia Lions (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) face a fellow Ivy League team, the Yale Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Ivy League), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Columbia vs. Yale Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Columbia Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Columbia Players to Watch
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Blair Thompson: 10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Avery Brown: 11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Odunowo: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zavian McLean: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Yale Players to Watch
- Danny Wolf: 13.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Bez Mbeng: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- John Poulakidas: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Knowling: 10.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- August Mahoney: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Columbia vs. Yale Stat Comparison
|Yale Rank
|Yale AVG
|Columbia AVG
|Columbia Rank
|194th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|78.6
|93rd
|92nd
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|125th
|148th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|36.6
|184th
|223rd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|281st
|235th
|7
|3pt Made
|8.2
|115th
|164th
|13.8
|Assists
|17.3
|29th
|47th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|11.8
|185th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.