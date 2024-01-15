The Columbia Lions (8-4, 0-0 Ivy League) face a fellow Ivy League team, the Yale Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Ivy League), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Yale Game Information

Columbia Players to Watch

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Blair Thompson: 10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Avery Brown: 11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Odunowo: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Zavian McLean: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Yale Players to Watch

Danny Wolf: 13.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK Bez Mbeng: 13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK John Poulakidas: 11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Knowling: 10.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK August Mahoney: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Columbia vs. Yale Stat Comparison

Yale Rank Yale AVG Columbia AVG Columbia Rank 194th 74.4 Points Scored 78.6 93rd 92nd 66.9 Points Allowed 68.9 125th 148th 37.4 Rebounds 36.6 184th 223rd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 281st 235th 7 3pt Made 8.2 115th 164th 13.8 Assists 17.3 29th 47th 9.9 Turnovers 11.8 185th

