Columbia vs. Yale January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Ivy League slate includes the Columbia Lions (9-4) versus the Yale Bulldogs (3-10) at 2:00 PM ET.
Columbia vs. Yale Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Columbia Players to Watch
- Abbey Hsu: 21.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kitty Henderson: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cecelia Collins: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nicole Stephens: 4.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Yale Players to Watch
- Jenna Clark: 14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nyla McGill: 9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brenna McDonald: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kiley Capstraw: 13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grace Thybulle: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
