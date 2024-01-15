Monday's Ivy League slate includes the Columbia Lions (9-4) versus the Yale Bulldogs (3-10) at 2:00 PM ET.

Columbia vs. Yale Game Information

Columbia Players to Watch

21.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Kitty Henderson: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Fliss Henderson: 4.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Yale Players to Watch

Jenna Clark: 14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Brenna McDonald: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Grace Thybulle: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

