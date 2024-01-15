Cornell vs. Pennsylvania January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (10-2, 0-0 Ivy League) face the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6, 0-0 Ivy League) in a clash of Ivy League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Cornell vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cornell Players to Watch
- Chris Manon: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Gray: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cooper Noard: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Tyler Perkins: 14.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 10.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sam Brown: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- George Smith: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cornell vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison
|Cornell Rank
|Cornell AVG
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Pennsylvania Rank
|21st
|84.7
|Points Scored
|78.1
|108th
|302nd
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|215th
|188th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|38.5
|100th
|307th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|92nd
|46th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|10.0
|16th
|14th
|18.3
|Assists
|16.5
|45th
|341st
|14.5
|Turnovers
|12.5
|248th
