The Cornell Big Red (10-2, 0-0 Ivy League) face the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6, 0-0 Ivy League) in a clash of Ivy League teams at 2:00 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cornell vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cornell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Players to Watch

Chris Manon: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Gray: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Sean Hansen: 11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Cooper Noard: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Tyler Perkins: 14.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Clark Slajchert: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Spinoso: 10.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Sam Brown: 11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK George Smith: 4.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison

Cornell Rank Cornell AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank 21st 84.7 Points Scored 78.1 108th 302nd 76.7 Points Allowed 72.3 215th 188th 36.5 Rebounds 38.5 100th 307th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 10.2 92nd 46th 9.4 3pt Made 10.0 16th 14th 18.3 Assists 16.5 45th 341st 14.5 Turnovers 12.5 248th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.