Cornell vs. Pennsylvania January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (6-6) play a fellow Ivy League squad, the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Palestra. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Cornell vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Cornell Players to Watch
- Emily Pape: 11.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaya Ingram: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Summer Parker-Hall: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Azareya Kilgoe: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rachel Kaus: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Obi: 15.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Stina Almqvist: 15.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mataya Gayle: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lizzy Groetsch: 6.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Sharpe: 4.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
