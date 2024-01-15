Knicks vs. Magic January 15 Tickets & Start Time
On Monday, January 15, 2024, the New York Knicks (18-15) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (19-13) at 3:00 PM ET on MSG and BSFL.
Knicks vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG, BSFL
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle posts 24 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 28.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jalen Brunson puts up 25.6 points, 4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per game.
- OG Anunoby puts up 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per game.
- Josh Hart puts up 7.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Isaiah Hartenstein puts up 6.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.
Magic Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 21.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Magic are receiving 21.2 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Franz Wagner this season.
- Cole Anthony gives the Magic 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Magic are getting 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.
- Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 60.1% of his shots from the floor.
Knicks vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Magic
|115.2
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|113.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.7
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|33.2%
