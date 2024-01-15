On Monday, January 15, 2024, the New York Knicks (18-15) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (19-13) at 3:00 PM ET on MSG and BSFL.

Knicks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: MSG, BSFL

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle posts 24 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 28.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Brunson puts up 25.6 points, 4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per game.

OG Anunoby puts up 15.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Josh Hart puts up 7.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein puts up 6.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 21.7 points, 7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 21.2 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Franz Wagner this season.

Cole Anthony gives the Magic 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Magic are getting 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.2 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 60.1% of his shots from the floor.

Knicks vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Knicks Magic 115.2 Points Avg. 112.8 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.7 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.5% Three Point % 33.2%

