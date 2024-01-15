The Long Island Sharks (1-10) will meet the Chicago State Cougars (0-20) on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Jones Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.

LIU vs. Chicago State Game Information

LIU Players to Watch

Ashley Austin: 14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Nigeria Harkless: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Emaia O'Brien: 5.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaya Dowdy: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Mariah Elohim: 8.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Josie Hill: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.4 BLK Jacia Cunningham: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Tae'lor Willard: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylor Norris: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Evangelina Parrish: 4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

