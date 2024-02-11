The Buffalo Bills have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the NFL as of October 9.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+800), the Bills are fourth-best in the NFL. They are one spot higher than that, third-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bills' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +800, the eighth-smallest change among all teams.

With odds of +800, the Bills have been given an 11.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has beaten the spread three times in five games.

Two of the Bills' five games have hit the over.

The Bills have compiled a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Buffalo has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by averaging 390.4 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (325.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 31.8 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 16.0 points allowed per game) this season.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has 11 touchdown passes and five picks in five games, completing 73.1% for 1,407 yards (281.4 per game).

On the ground, Allen has scored three TDs and gained 120 yards.

Stefon Diggs has 39 receptions for 520 yards (104.0 per game) and five TDs in five games.

Gabriel Davis has 18 receptions for 320 yards (64.0 per game) and four TDs in five games.

James Cook has run for 292 yards (58.4 per game) and one TD in five games.

Terrel Bernard has delivered two picks to go with 45 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended in five games for the Bills.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +10000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +25000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +15000 4 October 1 Dolphins W 48-20 +900 5 October 8 Jaguars L 25-20 +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +30000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +20000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +2500 10 November 13 Broncos - +25000 11 November 19 Jets - +10000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +650 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +550 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1200 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2800 17 December 31 Patriots - +20000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +900

