The New York Giants have +30000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-worst in the league as of October 9.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +10000

+10000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+30000), the Giants are 29th in the NFL. They are one spot below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Giants have experienced the fourth-biggest change this season, dropping from +6600 at the start to +30000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Giants have a 0.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New York Betting Insights

New York has no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Giants' five games this season has hit the over.

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

New York has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

While the Giants rank 27th in total defense with 378.0 yards allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking worst (255.2 yards per game).

The Giants rank second-worst in scoring offense (12.4 points per game) and fourth-worst in scoring defense (30.6 points per game allowed) this season.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones has passed for 884 yards (176.8 per game), completing 68.9%, with two touchdowns and six interceptions in five games.

On the ground, Jones has scored one touchdown and gained 197 yards.

In two games, Saquon Barkley has run for 114 yards (57.0 per game) and one TD.

Also, Barkley has nine catches for 41 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Darren Waller has scored zero times, hauling in 23 balls for 239 yards (47.8 per game).

Matt Breida has run for 82 yards (16.4 per game) and one TD in five games.

Bobby Okereke has recorded one pick to go with 42 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three passes defended in five games for the Giants.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1200 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +450 4 October 2 Seahawks L 24-3 +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins L 31-16 +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +15000 8 October 29 Jets - +10000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +25000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1200 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +15000 12 November 26 Patriots - +20000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +650 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +650

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.