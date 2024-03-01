Bookmakers don't project much out of the St. John's Red Storm (1-0), assigning them +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Head to Ticketmaster to get tickets to see St. John's (NY) play in person!

Beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Red Storm visit the Monmouth Hawks.

Red Storm NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Head to BetMGM to place a futures bet today!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's (NY) Team Stats

Offensively, St. John's (NY) is posting 81.0 points per game (85th-ranked in college basketball). It is ceding 44.0 points per contest on defense (40th-ranked).

Looking to place a futures bet on St. John's (NY)? Sign up with BetMGM today to make your picks!

St. John's (NY) Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.