The St. John's Red Storm (3-2) are distant contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +8000 on the moneyline, the 36th-ranked odds of all college basketball squads.

Saturday's slate features a home matchup for the Red Storm versus the Holy Cross Crusaders. Game time is set for 7:00 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

St. John's NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 36th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

St. John's Team Stats

St. John's averages 77.6 points per game (148th in college basketball) while allowing 77.0 per contest (295th in college basketball). It has a +3 scoring differential overall.

St. John's has won two games (2-1) when playing as favorites, while picking up one upset win (1-1) when listed as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Red Storm are 1-0. They also are undefeated in games decided by two possessions or less (1-0).

St. John's Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 2-2 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 2-2 | 0-0 | 1-0 St. John's has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the third-most in the nation. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the seventh-most.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best St. John's Players

Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm in points and rebounds. He puts up 16.2 points per game while tacking on 11.2 rebounds.

Daniss Jenkins paces the squad with 5.8 assists per game.

Jenkins is the top three-point shooter for the Red Storm, hitting 1.8 per contest.

St. John's steals leader is Jenkins, who averages 2.0 per game. Soriano leads the team averaging 2.2 blocks a game.

