Currently, the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) have the 25th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

The Red Storm host the Michigan Wolverines. The two teams hit the court at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

St. John's (NY) NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

St. John's (NY) Team Stats

St. John's (NY) averages 90.0 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 74.0 per contest (246th in college basketball). It has a +16 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16.0 points per game.

St. John's (NY) Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 St. John's (NY) has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best St. John's (NY) Players

Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm in scoring, putting up 22.0 points per game.

Chris Ledlum paces St. John's (NY) with 14.0 rebounds a game, and Daniss Jenkins leads the team with 8.0 assists per matchup.

The Red Storm are led by Jenkins from beyond the arc. He makes 3.0 shots from deep per game.

St. John's (NY)'s blocks leader is Soriano, who collects 3.0 per game. Ledlum leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals a game.

