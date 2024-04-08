Oddsmakers project decent results from the Syracuse Orange (2-0), giving them the 47th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Orange are set to square off against the Colgate Raiders in a home contest on Tuesday, November 14. This clash tips off at 7:00 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Syracuse NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 47th Bet $100 to win $12500 Preseason +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Syracuse Team Stats

Syracuse averages 86.0 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per contest (248th in college basketball). It has a +23 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Syracuse and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Syracuse Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Syracuse has two wins against Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Syracuse Players

Judah Mintz leads the Orange scoring 23.0 points per game.

JJ Starling leads Syracuse with 4.5 assists per game and Quadir Copeland paces the team with 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Justin Taylor is the top three-point shooter for the Orange, hitting 2.0 per contest.

Syracuse's blocks leader is Naheem McLeod, who collects 2.5 per game. Maliq Brown leads the team by averaging 3.5 steals a contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.