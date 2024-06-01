Bookmakers don't view the New York Knicks (0-0) as serious championship contenders, with +5000 odds to win it all in as they prepare for the 2023-24 season opener, a matchup at home against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Knicks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +5000 13th Bet $100 to win $5000 To Make the Finals +1800 - Bet $100 to win $1800 To Make the Playoffs -350 - Bet $350 to win $100

Think the Knicks can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Team Stats

Last year the Knicks made it to the Second Round in the postseason, after finishing 47-35 in the regular season.

The Knicks went 23-18 at home last year and 24-17 away from home.

As the underdog in the game, New York was 20-20. As favorites, the Knicks were 27-15.

In the Atlantic Division the Knicks were 8-8, and in the conference as a whole they went 32-20.

The Knicks were 8-7 last season when favored by three or fewer points, and were 19-8 when favored by more than three points.

When set as an underdog of three points or fewer last season, New York sported a 12-7 record. The team was 8-13 when an underdog by 3.5 points or more.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks' Top Players

Julius Randle contributed 25.1 points per game last season and added 10.0 rebounds a contest.

Jalen Brunson notched 6.2 assists per game.

Randle had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 2.8 shots from deep per game.

Donte DiVincenzo averaged 1.3 steals per game. Mitchell Robinson collected 1.8 blocks a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.