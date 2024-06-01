The Brooklyn Nets (0-0) currently have +10000 odds to win the 2023-24 NBA championship as they head into the season opener at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +10000 19th Bet $100 to win $10000 To Make the Finals +4000 - Bet $100 to win $4000 To Make the Playoffs +145 - Bet $100 to win $145

Nets Team Stats

The Nets finished 44-37 last year and made the playoffs, but were knocked out in the First Round.

The Nets posted a 23-18 record at home and were 21-19 away last year.

Brooklyn had a 29-13 record as the favored team, and posted a 15-24 record as underdogs.

The Nets were 7-9 in the Atlantic Division and 29-22 in the Eastern Conference overall.

When favored by 3.5 points or more last season, the Nets were 22-8. Meanwhile, they posted a 7-5 record when favored by three points or fewer.

Brooklyn secured eight wins when an underdog by three points or fewer last season (8-11), and sported a 7-13 record in contests when installed as an underdog of more than three points.

Nets' Top Players

Mikal Bridges scored 20.1 points per game last season.

Spencer Dinwiddie dished out 6.5 assists a game and Nicolas Claxton pulled down 9.2 rebounds per contest.

Dinwiddie had a solid showing from long distance a season ago. He connected on 2.3 shots from deep per game.

Bridges grabbed 1.1 steals per game. Claxton averaged 2.5 blocks a contest.

