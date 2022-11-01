Union-Endicott School District welcomes Family Support Center and Food Pantry

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Union-Endicott School District has welcomed a new resource to help local families in need.

The district is now offering both a Family Support Center and Food Center.

The Family Support Center serves as a one-stop-shop to help connect families in the community with outside agencies that provide support with resources like counseling and parenting classes.

The Food Center offers a variety of canned goods, fresh meats, eggs and even diapers. It is open to anyone in the community facing food insecurity, not just students and their families.

“We’re looking for the district to be the hub of the community,” said Chris Murdock, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “We want our families in our community to come to us and let us know what their needs are, so we can service them to make our community the best it can be.”

Murdock said the Food Center has already helped 511 people within the first week of being open. The center officially opened on Oct. 15.

The Family Support Center and Food Center are located inside the district office at 1100 East Main Street in Endicott.

The Food Center is open Wednesdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 12 to 3 p.m.

More information on the resources offered through the district’s Family Support Center can be found by contacting Coordinator Tom Mitchell at 607-757-2501 or tmitchel@uek12.org.

