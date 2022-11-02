In need of a job? Broome County Transit is hiring

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Broome County Transit is hiring van operators and coach drivers.

Broome County Department of Public Transportation Commissioner Gregory Kilmer says that while these jobs require a Commercial Driver’s License or CDL, he says that BC Transit will help train using vehicles and simulators.

Kilmer said that while the job for van operators is listed as part-time, the job is up to 39.5 hours a week. Kilmer called it, “pretty close to a full-time need.”

Coach drivers are a full-time position and pay more due to the harder level of difficulty to drive, Kilmer said.

Kilmer said that if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to come to the BC Transit headquarters, located at 413 Old Mill Rd. in Vestal.

The best qualities for applicants will be those that have good customer service skills and are careful and conscious drivers.

In addition to the driving positions, BC Transit is also hiring senior mechanics. Kilmer said this position has been more difficult.

To fill out an application, you can go to the BC Transit website here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.