Maine-Endwell students given ‘Satan Club’ flyers, district responds

(WBNG) -- There’s an uproar among parents in the Maine-Endwell School District as Homer Brink Elementary students were sent home with ‘Satan Club’ flyers Thursday.

12 News has received several messages from concerned parents about the district allowing this non-school organization to be holding events at a school facility.

In the flyer, the Satanic Temple & Reason Alliance says it will be holding future events at Homer Brink in the coming months.

It also shows that science and community service projects, puzzles and games, arts and crafts, and nature activities will be held during the club.

Satan Club Flyer (WBNG)

In an email forwarded to 12 News from the Maine-Endwell School District, they say they previously determined three options when it comes to the use of school facilities by non-school organizations.

They can either,

Exclude all non-school organizations from using school facilities . These organizations would include groups like our Little Leagues and community organizations (music groups, adult recreation, etc.) that both benefit our families and children and have been allowed use for many years.

Exclude some non-school organizations but not all . This decision would result in unnecessary lawsuits (and expenses).

Continue with the current policy of allowing non-school organizations the use of school facilities (within policy restrictions).

The school district added, after weighing those options, they made the decision to allow citizens of the district the ability to use school facilities and that they once again do not endorse these clubs.

This is not the first time a non-school organization has requested the use of Homer Brink. Last spring, the “Good News Club”, a Christian organization, had their request approved and flyers were sent home with students as well.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as the story unfolds.

