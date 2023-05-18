Felix Roma & Sons Bakery to close its doors after 75 years

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Felix Roma & Sons Bakery in Endicott is closing for good.

In a statement, the bakery said it will cease its operations on May 27.

“We would like to take this opportunity to give heartfelt thanks to all of our customers, past and present,” a letter from the bakery said. “Thank you, Triple Cities and the Southern Tier, for the privilege of serving you for the past 75 years plus.”

In addition to having a bakery, the company also sold its products at retailers.

The business opened in the 1940s.

