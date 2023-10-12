City of Norwich, Town of New Berlin benefit from grant addressing internet connectivity

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) - It’s no secret that in many rural communities, access to reliable broadband is a daily struggle. Over in Chenango County, the City of Norwich and the Town of New Berlin are getting some additional help from the county.

“After the beginning of Covid, we realized that many people were trying to learn and work from home and they just couldn’t do it with the internet capabilities that they had at their house,” said Director Shane Butler of the Chenango County Planning Department. “We really started looking into what grant opportunities were available that we could quickly bring internet connectivity to people across Chenango County.”

The county decided to apply for a $1.9 million grant through the NYS Office of Community Renewal. It’s a Community Development Block Grant application through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). According to Butler, the county got the full $1.9 million.

Through an RFP, or a request for proposal, the county was able to set up a contract with Interconnect Wireless Corporation to provide this ongoing connection vision.

“As a company, what we’re trying to do is come into the areas that are underserved and provide fixed wireless internet,” said Chief Operating Officer Shawn Smith with Interconnect Wireless Corp. “By doing so, we’re able to provide speeds of up to 300 megabits per second (mbps).”

Smith said the ideal connection for the average home or business is actually anything above 25mbps.

“The average house uses about 23,” said Smith. “If you’re working from home and you’re uploading large files and stuff, then you would need higher bandwidth.”

While able to provide 300mbps, Smith said that’s often too much and the goal with the county’s contract is to meet the property owner where they’re at.

“They’re able to utilize our software that we provide,” said Smith. “We can give them a report and it will tell them exactly what their utilization is out of their home.”

To carry out the mission, wireless antennas are being added to some existing buildings at high points to help with connection, such as The Eaton Center in the City of Norwich and the New Berlin Veterinary Clinic.

“The construction is going to be ending here in the next few months,” said Butler. “We have to have the grant complete by the end of the year.”

To learn more from Interconnect Wireless Corp. and the contract with parts of Chenango County, call 607-335-4492.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.