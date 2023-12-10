1 person dead in Oneonta house explosion, town delcares State of Emergency

Active fire scene in Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9
Active fire scene in Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9(Otsego County Sheriff's Office | wbng)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ONEONTA, NY (WBNG) -- One person has died following a house explosion in the Town of Oneonta on Dec. 9, according to the Otsego County Sheriff.

Officials said another neighboring resident was treated for minor injuries.

The Town of Oneonta has also declared a State of Emergency for a portion of the town which will be in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 14.

In a Facebook post officials said, “The State of Emergency shall be in effect for all properties within the area bounded by Winney Hill Road to the west, Blanchard Avenue/Butler Street to the north, Jackson Avenue/Madison Avenue/Murdock Avenue to the east and Chestnut Street to the south.”

Residence will have to be escorted to their homes by a NYSEG representative, according to the Facebook post.

According to the sheriff, the Otsego County 911 Center began receiving calls about the possible home explosion at around 5:28 p.m. on Saturday. Once they arrived at the scene, multiple residences were damaged and there was an active structure fire.

Sheriff officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control will be the lead agency during this investigation.

