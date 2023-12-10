Cortland football advances to Division 3 National Championship game with 49-14 win over Randolph-Macon
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, V.A. (WBNG) - The Cortland Red Dragons scored 35 points in the first half, including three touchdown passes from Zac Boyes to Cole Burgess, to cruise past Randolph-Macon and into the Division 3 Football National Championship game next Friday, December 15.
Cortland will battle the defending national champions, the North Central Cardinals, who defeated Wartburg 34-27 to make it to the title game.
