Cortland football advances to Division 3 National Championship game with 49-14 win over Randolph-Macon

Cortland Football
Cortland Football(-)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST
ASHLAND, V.A. (WBNG) - The Cortland Red Dragons scored 35 points in the first half, including three touchdown passes from Zac Boyes to Cole Burgess, to cruise past Randolph-Macon and into the Division 3 Football National Championship game next Friday, December 15.

Cortland will battle the defending national champions, the North Central Cardinals, who defeated Wartburg 34-27 to make it to the title game.

