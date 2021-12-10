Advertisement

U-E Tiger Ventures “The Market” hosts 3rd annual craft fair to support young entrepreneurs

Union-Endicott Tiger Ventures "The Market" craft fair provides hands-on experience for students interested in starting their own business.
Union-Endicott Tiger Ventures "The Market" craft fair provides hands-on experience for students interested in starting their own business.(wbng)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Union-Endicott Tiger Ventures”The Market” hosted its third annual craft fair Thursday, Dec. 9, to raise money for young student entrepreneurs.

Each student designed and created the holidays items at the craft fair using resourced materials.

Business Teacher Nick Greco said the annual event provides hands-on experience for students interested in starting their own business.

“It’s wonderful. They get really excited about it,” Greco said. “The way we work it is, they’ll make something and they’re learning how to make a product.”

Part of the proceeds from the craft fair will be divided amongst the students to help them start their own business. The remainder of funds will go towards a charity of their choice.

