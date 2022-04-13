Binghamton man missing since 2019 found dead in Pennsylvania, homicide investigation underway

SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police said the body of 76-year-old James Andrews of Binghamton has been found in Silver Lake Township, Pa.

Authorities said his body was discovered on April 8 by members of the Binghamton Police Department, FBI Albany and FBI Philadelphia at a property. He was reported missing to Binghamton Police in August 2019.

His death is being investigated as a homicide and remains active.

CITY OF BINGHAMTON POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE BUREAU PRESS RELEASE August 23, 2019 MISSING PERSON / A.T.L. James E.... Posted by Binghamton Police Department on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Police said the owners of the property cooperated with authorities and did not have knowledge that Andrew’s remains were located at their property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080.