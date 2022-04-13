Advertisement

Binghamton man missing since 2019 found dead in Pennsylvania, homicide investigation underway

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Binghamton Police said the body of 76-year-old James Andrews of Binghamton has been found in Silver Lake Township, Pa.

Authorities said his body was discovered on April 8 by members of the Binghamton Police Department, FBI Albany and FBI Philadelphia at a property. He was reported missing to Binghamton Police in August 2019.

His death is being investigated as a homicide and remains active.

Police said the owners of the property cooperated with authorities and did not have knowledge that Andrew’s remains were located at their property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7080.

