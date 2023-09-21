‘Hippies Helping the Hungry’ help provide basic human necessities in the Town of Coventry

Hippies for Hunger
Hippies for Hunger(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVENTRY, NY (WBNG) -- A new not-for-profit in the Town of Coventry made a difference one donation at a time.

“Hippies Helping the Hungry” is a group dedicated to making sure those who are homeless or without food access can have the access needed for basic human necessities.

The not-for-profit supplies non-perishable foods, blankets, hygiene products, clothes and even school supplies. Co-creator of Hippies Helping the Hungry Steve Knarich said the organization is excited to help the community in need.

“It’s really important to me to give back to the community,” said Knarich. “I truly believe that we’re only going to get back what we put in and that’s the whole basis of this. And we don’t only want to collect food for the needy, we also want to collect coats, blankets, school supplies for the children, toys for the children for Christmases and birthdays.”

The organization’s main goal is to eventually open a food pantry in Coventry as the town is currently without one.

A fundraiser will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 185 Echo Ln. in Afton.

