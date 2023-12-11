Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network opens new ‘PAL’ center

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network opened a new location in Binghamton.

The PAL Center will offer several programs for families in and around the Binghamton area. Those programs include crafting workshops, talk times, parenting education and support as well as child-centered activities.

Executive Director for Mothers & Babies Alicia Beekman said the center will continue to provide services and programming to best support families in the area. She said, “We’re very excited.”

The center will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The new center for the organization is located at 67 Robinson St.

For more information on Mothers & Babies, follow this link.

