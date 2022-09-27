Southern Tier Tuesdays: YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

