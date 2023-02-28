Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrates $400,000 given away: An update from recipient YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrating $400,000 given through the organization.

The initiative began in 2019 in the Southern Tier and has since expanded to serve Central New York with a sister grant program named CNY Tuesdays.

In September 2022, the YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch was a recipient of the $2,000 grant awarded through Southern Tier Tuesdays. YMCA Health Coordinator Sue Stella spoke with Around the Tiers to say how the grant has impacted the program.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

