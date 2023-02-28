Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrates $400,000 given away: An update from recipient YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch

By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier Tuesdays celebrating $400,000 given through the organization.

The initiative began in 2019 in the Southern Tier and has since expanded to serve Central New York with a sister grant program named CNY Tuesdays.

In September 2022, the YMCA of Broome County West Family Branch was a recipient of the $2,000 grant awarded through Southern Tier Tuesdays. YMCA Health Coordinator Sue Stella spoke with Around the Tiers to say how the grant has impacted the program.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 2,200 customers without power around Southern Tier
Fatal crash leads to DUI arrest in Cortland
Crews battle blaze in Hancock
Minor injuries after building fire in Hancock
Binghamton to inspect at least 28 railroad bridges across the city
Crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, Pa.
Local crews battle barn fire in Susquehanna County, PA

Latest News

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Eagles Nest
Southern Tier Tuesdays: VINES Farm Share
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Animal Care Sanctuary
Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Campville Fire Department